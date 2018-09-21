3 ex-state police lieutenants charged with overtime abuse

BOSTON (AP) — Three former state police lieutenants have been indicted on charges that they received thousands of dollars for overtime hours they didn’t work.
Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said Thursday that David Wilson, John Giulino and David Keefe are charged with larceny, procurement fraud and public employee standards of conduct violation.
They’re the first state charges to be brought against troopers in the ongoing investigations into overtime abuse within the state police. Federal prosecutors have charged multiple troopers.
Prosecutors say the troopers put in for overtime pay for shifts they either left early or didn’t work at all.
Wilson pleaded not guilty in federal court last month to embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds. His lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Keefe and Giulino have attorneys.
Statement from Massachusetts State Police Colonel Kerry Gilpin
“Today’s indictments stem from actions taken by the Massachusetts State Police to identify and hold responsible members of the former Troop E who had violated both the law and the code of conduct demanded by the Department and the public we serve. When State Police investigators first uncovered evidence suggesting overtime fraud, we provided that information to state and federal prosecutors for review, so that any members shown by the evidence to have broken the law would be held accountable. My leadership team and I will continue to reinforce a culture of accountability through several fiscal and operational oversight reforms that we are implementing. Conduct such as alleged in these indictments has no place in this department; rather, what should and does define us are the more than two thousand troopers who serve the Commonwealth each day with integrity, honor, and courage.”