HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Eight people, including two people from Springfield and Palmer, were arrested Thursday in Hartford following an investigation of illegal drug sales.

Members of Hartford Police Vice and Narcotics Division along with the FBI, Connecticut State Police, and the Department of Revenue Services were given a search warrant for 451 Franklin Avenue, a business called Hot Mama’s, following a long investigation into illegal drug sales.

Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert said officers performed the search warrant Thursday afternoon around 6:52 p.m. and seized four firearms, more than $30,000 in cash, 145 pounds of marijuana, 160 bags of fentanyl, 14 grams of cocaine, hundreds of THC edibles and candy bars, 2 pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms, 100 bottles of liquid THC and 50 bottles of “Lean.”

In total, eight people were arrested: