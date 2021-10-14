3 men charged for conspiring to defraud Mass. supply company

BOSTON (WWLP) – A North Carolina man and his co-conspirators developed a fraudulent supply company and caused a Massachusetts uniform-supply company to pay more than $1.5 million in forged invoices for purported products that would never be delivered or used.

Keith Smedley was sentenced on Wednesday by to three years in prison and one year of supervised release in association with a scheme to defraud his former employer, by falsifying invoices. Along with those charges Smedley was also ordered to pay restitution of $1,548,467 and forfeiture of $500,000. The Department of Justice stated that on June 8, 2021, Smedley pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.

Law officials state that Smedley and his accomplices defrauded a Massachusetts uniform-supply company between 1998 and March of 2019 “by causing the company to pay fake invoices for products that were not actually delivered, and by diverting other products that they re-sold for their own benefit.”

Smedley is not the first to be charged with a connection to these crimes. Two other former employees Richard Ritz and Brian Halpern both faced legal action. The Department states that Ritz was sentenced on Sept. 8, 2021 to 21 months in prison and two years of supervised release. Halpern pleaded guilty in August 2021 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 16, 2021.