3 people shot, 1 seriously injured in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police detectives are investigating after three people were injured in a shooting in the city’s Pine Point neighborhood Tuesday night.

Springfield Police Captain Ariel Toledo told 22News the shooting was reported at around 10:00 P.M. on William Sands, Jr. Road. That is in the Robinson Gardens housing complex.

Toledo said at least one of the victims suffered serious injuries.

Additional details on the shooting were not immediately available. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information is available.