3 people taken to hospital in Mashpee stabbing

MASHPEE, Mass. (WWLP-WBTS) – Three people were taken to the hospital, at least one with serious injuries, following a stabbing incident in the Cape Cod town of Mashpee early Thursday morning.

NBC Boston reports that one of the victims was a woman in her 70’s. She suffered multiple stab wounds, and had been flown to a Boston hospital for treatment.

A second victim, described as a man in his mid-30s, suffered head wounds. He was taken to Falmouth Hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect, a man in his late 30’s, was also taken to Falmouth Hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known at this time.

Police have not yet released details on what led up to the incident, or how the victims and suspect are connected.