3 Springfield men arrested for possession of firearms, including ghost gun

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department arrested three men during a traffic stop for gun and drug possession on Tuesday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 6:30 p.m. police saw a man, identified as Milan Brown, with a clearly visible large capacity firearm in his waistband. Brown proceeded to drive away from the area with two other people identified as Luke McKinnie and Laquan Caldwell.

Police then alerted other officers to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Boston Road and Breckwood Boulevard. At around 7:00 p.m. officers were able to arrest Brown and remove the firearm from his waistband. It was identified as a ghost gun loaded with 25 rounds of ammunition.

Police also arrested McKinnie after removing a firearm under the seat he was sitting in, which was loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition. McKinnie was currently out on bail from a previous arrest where he was charged for gun possession.

Caldwell was also arrested after police found a loaded gun with 16 rounds of ammunition, a small bag of cocaine, and 14 rocks of crack cocaine in the driver door side handle.

(Photo Credit: Springfield Police)

23-year old Milan Brown of Springfield is being charged with:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way

19-year old Luke McKinnie of Springfield is being charged with:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way

23-year old Laquan Caldwell of Springfield is being charged with: