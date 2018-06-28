3 State Police troopers arraigned in connection with overtime scandal

Three Massachusetts State Police troopers were arraigned Wednesday on federal embezzlement charges in connection with an overtime pay scandal.

Two of them are from western Massachusetts.

According to these court documents, three state troopers are accused of receiving more than $40,000 in unworked overtime pay.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Lt. David Wilson of Charlton, Trooper Paul Cesan of Southwick, and Trooper Gary Herman of Chester are accused of getting paid for overtime they never worked.

Leaving anywhere from one to seven hours early.

Trooper Cesan is accused of earning $29,000 for overtime he never worked in 2016.

Herman and Wilson are accused of receiving more than $12,000 in unworked overtime pay.

All three were released without bail, and are scheduled to be in federal court on July 10 for a probable cause hearing.