3 suspects allegedly involved in auto theft crew arrested in Boston

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Three suspects allegedly involved in an auto theft crew in Boston were arrested Tuesday night while one remains on the run.

Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio told 22News, 21-year-old Kemoni L. Mitchell, 26-year-old Joshua D. Tangui, and 24-year-old Marcos A. Torres were arrested after allegedly driving away when troopers approached them in Sharon around 7:00 p.m.

Procopio said both cars crashed separately in Sharon, one on Cottage Street and the other on Beach Street. The suspects allegedly ran away on foot until one of them was found nearby. The suspect was taken into custody to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton to treat injuries.

As troopers continued searching for the remaining suspects around 8:20 p.m., they began a brief car chase onto Route 95 southbound after officers noticed a car outside of Sharon High School said Procopio.

The suspects allegedly began running on foot after crashing their car on Route 95 near Exit 4 in North Attleboro. Procopio said the two suspects were later arrested overnight and booked at State Police-Foxboro. At least one suspect who ran from the Route 95 crash has not been found.

State Police believe the men are members of a Rhode Island-based auto theft crew that is allegedly responsible for car, tire, and rim thefts in several communities south of Boston.

Several cars were recovered from the overnight incidents and were taken to state police facilities as part of an ongoing investigation.