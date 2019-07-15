Watch Live
Trump hosts third annual ‘Made In America Product Showcase’

3-year-old killed in road rage shooting

Top Stories

by: Mary Jo Ola, WTMJ

Posted: / Updated:

(WTMJ/NBC News) – Police in Milwaukee, Wisconsin say a fit of road rage led to the death of a 3-year-old girl.

Investigators say Brooklyn Harris was in the car with her mother when they nearly crashed into another car.

The driver of that car allegedly pulled a gun and shot into the car Harris was riding in.  The bullet struck and killed the child.

Milwaukee Police took a suspect into custody, but said any updates would come after the district attorney reviews the case later this week.

Read more: Click Here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories