NORTH ADAMS, Mass (WWLP) – The Berkshire County Drug Task Force seized heroin, crack/cocaine and over $13,000 in cash as a result of an investigation into narcotics activity in Williamstown Wednesday night.

According to North Adams Police, detectives investigated narcotics activity in the area of the Howard Johnson Motel and arrested a man for narcotics-related offenses.

During the search, investigators seized 168 grams of cocaine/crack cocaine, 300 bags of heroin, and $13,330 in cash.