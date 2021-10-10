300 bags of heroin seized after traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Following a traffic stop, Springfield Police recovered over 300 bags of heroin and 19 grams of cocaine early Saturday morning.

According to Springfield Police Representative Ryan Walsh, on Saturday around 5:45 a.m., officers were called to Baystate Medical Center for a report of a gunshot victim. Police found the car that dropped off the unnamed victim at the intersection of Main and State Streets in Springfield. Authorities then report that both the driver, unnamed, and passenger, 23-year-old Yasser Adil from Miami, were detained before police discovered large amounts of drugs in the vehicle.

Following this discovery, Adil was arrested and charged with the following:

Cocaine Trafficking, 18-36 Grams

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Additional investigation by medical professionals discovered that the injury which prompted the investigation was not consistent with a gunshot wound. The area where the individual was injured was not discovered as the victim was uncooperative with police.