SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Massachusetts State Police CINRET Unit discovered a large amount of fentanyl inside an abandoned car Tuesday.

State Police Spokesperson David Procopio said while conducting a joint investigation in the city of Springfield, an abandoned vehicle was found on Andrew Street. Members of the DEA and State Police did an inventory check of the vehicle and found 30,000 dosage units of fentanyl inside.

Police are still investigating this incident and no other information has been made available at this time.