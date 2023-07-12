SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) seized its 315th illegal firearm on Monday in just two years since it was created.

On July 9th, 2021, Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood announced that the FIU was created to remove illegal firearms from circulation, according to the Springfield Police Department. This enforcement is to help reduce violent crime, which recognizes that law enforcement resources are most effective when they are focusing on the most significant drivers of gun violence and violent crime.

From 2015 to 2019, the former Narcotics Unit that focused on drugs seized 244 illegal firearms compared to the 315 illegal firearms the FIU seized in two years.

On Monday, FIU Detectives seized a loaded firearm and arrested 20-year-old Damian Ramos Jr. at the intersection of Hancock and Union Streets in Springfield. The detectives have been investigating Ramos over the past few weeks and applied a search warrant for his home.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, detectives performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that Ramos was driving. Detectives found a loaded firearm in Ramos’s pocket. During the search of his home on Union Street, detectives seized more ammunition.

Damian Ramos Jr. of Springfield is charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Receiving Stolen Property for Less than $1,200

(Springfield Police Department)

Police Superintendent Clapprood stated, “We identified trends and patterns locally and nationally and wanted to get ahead of the curve by creating this unit to focus on proactively getting illegal firearms off our streets. The results have exceeded my expectations. I would like to thank Captain Brian Keenan for leading this unit since its inception. They have arrested hundreds of dangerous armed felons and have done so without a single substantiated excessive force complaint. There is no doubt that having this unit wear Body-Cameras has increased its transparency as well as the public’s trust while decreasing frivolous lawsuits. We will continue to focus on illegal firearms to help save lives and keep the uptick in gun violence in check.”

Springfield Police Captain Brian Keenan stated, “Drugs and guns go hand in hand, but we shifted our unit’s focus to illegal firearms at the right time. We are seeing more illegal firearms than ever before, Ghost Guns are extremely accessible as are Glock Switches which turn a firearm into a fully-automatic weapon. Since there’s no fear of incarceration these suspects we encounter are becoming more and more brazen as our Detectives have had loaded firearms pointed at them on numerous occasions. Yet, we continue to perform our duty in a professional manner.”

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno stated, “I want to commend Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood for identifying the trend of an increase in illegal firearms and ghost guns and creating the Firearms Investigation Unit to tackle this growing issue. In the two years since the FIU was created, over 300 illegal firearms have been taken off our streets. I can only imagine the number of lives this action has saved. Special shoutout to Captain Brian Keenan and all of our brave and dedicated men and women of our Springfield Police Department for their continued efforts in keeping our community safe. I truly believe that thanks to their unyielding efforts, they have saved countless lives by removing these illegal guns and ghost guns from our streets and arresting these violent repeat criminal offenders that continue to put our residents and business community in danger with their brazen criminal activity due to the courts and some judges not holding them accountable for these serious violent crimes they are committing against my residents.”

“I will continue to fight against crime and stand up for my residents and business community by working with our community partners and stakeholders to enhance proactive and preventative measures and continue my push for stronger bail reform legislation that I have again refiled through State Representative Angelo Puppolo,” said Mayor Sarno.