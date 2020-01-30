1  of  2
33-year-old victim of Springfield shooting identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The gunshot victim who died after being found on Union Street on Monday night has been identified.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, police found 33-year-old Seth Owens of Springfield on the 300 block of Union Street along with another gunshot victim just after 9:00 p.m. Owens was taken to the hospital where he died Tuesday morning.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh said the second gunshot victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made at this time.

Springfield Police and the Hampden DA are investigating the homicide.

