33-year-old victim of Springfield shooting identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The gunshot victim who died after being found on Union Street on Monday night has been identified.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, police found 33-year-old Seth Owens of Springfield on the 300 block of Union Street along with another gunshot victim just after 9:00 p.m. Owens was taken to the hospital where he died Tuesday morning.

Gunshot victim found on Union Street in Springfield has died

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh said the second gunshot victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made at this time.

Springfield Police investigating after gunshot victims found on Union Street

Springfield Police and the Hampden DA are investigating the homicide.