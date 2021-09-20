38 firearms turned in during gun buy-back event in Springfield

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday’s gun buy-back event yielded 38 firearms turned into police.

The event, held at the Raymond M. Sullivan Safety Complex, offered members of the public a $50 Big Y Gift Card for every turned in firearm. The Springfield Police Department partnered with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and Springfield City Councilors Melvin Edwards and Jesse Lederman to host the event.

  • Rack of Rifles. Courtesy of Springfield Police Department
  • Chest of Handguns. Courtesy of Springfield Police Department
  • Credit: Springfield Police Department

The guns will be processed by the Springfield Police Department before being turned over to Gunbusters of New England who will destroy them.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today