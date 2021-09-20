38 firearms turned in during gun buy-back event in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday’s gun buy-back event yielded 38 firearms turned into police.

The event, held at the Raymond M. Sullivan Safety Complex, offered members of the public a $50 Big Y Gift Card for every turned in firearm. The Springfield Police Department partnered with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and Springfield City Councilors Melvin Edwards and Jesse Lederman to host the event.

Rack of Rifles. Courtesy of Springfield Police Department

Chest of Handguns. Courtesy of Springfield Police Department

Credit: Springfield Police Department

The guns will be processed by the Springfield Police Department before being turned over to Gunbusters of New England who will destroy them.