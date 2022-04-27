SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people were arrested by Springfield police Tuesday in connection with a city-wide shooting spree where seven people were shot by BB guns.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News several 911 calls around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night reported gunshot victims across the city. Officers were called to several locations as well as Mercy Medical Center and Baystate Medical Center to speak to victims.

The shootings happened at seven locations across the city:

0-100 block of Locust Street

500 block of Main Street

0-100 block of Boylston Street

2500 block of Main Street

200 block of Fort Pleasant Street

600 block of Main Street

600 block of Carew Street

In total, all seven victims ranging from their 20’s to their 50’s were shot with BB guns and taken to the hospital for injuries, some were minor and others were severe wounds.

The Crime Analysts in the Springfield Police Department’s Real-Time Analysis Center (R-TAC) located a suspected vehicle involved in the shootings on city cameras. Officers were able to locate the vehicle around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday night and conducted a traffic stop at a gas station on St. James Avenue. Officers were able to see two BB guns inside the vehicle and arrested 23-year-old Carlos Fontanez Jr. of Springfield, 22-year-old Orlando Olmeda of Springfield, 19-year-old Janelli Berrios of Springfield and a juvenile.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Inside the vehicle, officers recovered two rifle-style BB guns, several loose pellets, a container of approximately 50 rounds of ammo, and an empty container.

Each of the three adult suspects are facing the following charges:

Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (Seven Counts)

Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle

The identity and charges of the juvenile involved will not be released due to his age.

“This was an excellent team effort from our officers being able to locate these suspects during a quickly evolving situation. This egregious crime spree led to seven victims being shot in a just a short amount of time. These types of weapons can cause permanent damage and I’m thankful our officers were able to apprehend these suspects before anyone else got seriously hurt,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “Terrific work by our brave and dedicated men and women in blue. Our Springfield Police Officers and Crime Analysts from our Real-Time Crime Analysis Center did a great job working together and communicating the location of the vehicle in question and stopping these individuals who were creating mayhem on our streets shooting at people. They were driving around our neighborhoods on a citywide shooting spree and sending innocent people to the hospital. I sincerely hope that our courts will do their job and hold these suspects accountable for these dangerous and potentially life threatening crimes.”