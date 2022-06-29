SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four suspects were arrested Tuesday after attempting to run from police while in possession of firearms, cocaine and heroin.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said detectives from the Firearms Investigative Unit were investigating a juvenile over the past several weeks that was arrested earlier this month for possession of a firearm and received information that they were again in possession of a firearm.

The juvenile was located Tuesday afternoon around 4:40 p.m. with three other people inside a car on Moxon Street in Indian Orchard. As detectives approached the vehicle, all four people got out of the car and ran off. The suspected juvenile ran off while allegedly holding a firearm in his hands but later tossed it. The 16-year-old was eventually detained and officers recovered the loaded large-capacity firearm he threw.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 21-year-old Oren Anderson of Springfield, dropped a cross-body purse before being detained. Police found a loaded ghost gun, half packs of heroin and a large bag of cocaine in the bag and also recovered more than 50 bags of heroin and more than $3,400 in his pockets.

A second juvenile that attempted to run away also allegedly dropped a gun while running. The 16-year-old was eventually detained and officers recovered a large capacity firearm that was loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition.

The fourth suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Luther Evans of Springfield, ran into a home on Healy Street that was the home of one of the juveniles. Evans was later arrested on drug charges. Detectives also receives a search warrant for the home and seized a large capacity magazine and additional ammunition.

In total, detectives seized three firearms, approximately 80 grams of cocaine, more than 400 bags of heroin and $3,975 in cash.

Anderson has been charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Cocaine Trafficking 36-100 Grams

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Evans has been charged with the following:

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Cocaine Trafficking 36-100 Grams

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

The charges for the two 16-year-old juveniles will not be released due to their age.