4 arrested on shoplifting charges in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — Four people have been arrested in connection with two different shoplifting incidents. The Great Barrington Police Department said the suspects were arrested after a traffic stop.

On December 28 around 7:30 p.m., police said three people entered Berkshire Liquors in Lee. They grabbed several alcohol products and fled the store without paying. Police said they entered a dark colored SUV and fled the area. A bolo with basic vehicle description was put out to area law enforcement agencies.

Police said a similar incident occurred at Domaney’s Liquors in Great Barrington a short time later. Three people grabbed several alcohol products and fled the store without paying. This time, a partial New York license plate number for the SUV was obtained. Updated bolo information was put out to area law enforcement.

Police said an officer from the Stockbridge Police Department saw a vehicle matching the description in Stockbridge a short time later. The officer attempted to stop this vehicle but it did not stop and entered the Town of Lee. The vehicle did eventually stop after reaching a dead-end section of road. Officers from the Lee, Great Barrington, Lenox and Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene of the motor vehicle stop.

Arrests

Nyzaiah Williams, 18, of New York City, for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, unlawful attachment of license plates, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property

Albert Alexis, 23 of New York City for shoplifting over $250

16-year-old juvenile for shoplifting over $250

17-year-old juvenile for shoplifting over $250

Two other occupants in the vehicle were released without charges. Police said officers saw a large number of liquor bottles and possibly other stolen items in the vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing. The vehicle was impounded and a search warrant has been requested. Charges are also pending from the Lee Police Department.