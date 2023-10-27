PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Berkshire County District Attorney’s office has released information on the arraignments of four persons involved in what law enforcement is calling a large scale drug trafficking operation.

On Thursday, October 26th Midjensky Dextra, age 27; Kieren Perkins, age 23; Ellis R. Staley III, age 25; and Justin Crawford age 26 were arraigned in Central Berkshire District Court. All have addresses in Pittsfield.

The charges are the result of two incidents, one on October 14 and the other on October 25. After a four month investigation that included controlled purchases, corroborated informant statements, search warrants and surveillance, the four persons were identified as members of a large-scale drug trafficking organization operating in Pittsfield and were arrested on October 25.

Evidence collected from this investigation include over 240 grams of crack cocaine/cocaine with an estimated street value of $20,000; approximately 42 grams Oxycodone/Percocet pills with a street value of around $42,000; numerous baggies of suspected heroin, approximately 20 grams; and approximately $5,046 in cash. Digital scales, money counting machines and five cell phones were also recovered.

Each of the defendants were charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a Class A substance, Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law, and other individual charges.

The State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Berkshire County Drug Task Force and the Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force were involved in the investigation.