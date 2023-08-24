At least four people were killed and several more were injured Wednesday evening after shots rang out at a historic and popular Southern California biker bar.

Among those killed was the suspected gunman, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting happened around 7:05 p.m. at Cook’s Corner located in Trabuco Canyon.

Multiple people called 911 to report shots fired and deputies from the Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene within minutes, according to Undersheriff Jeff Hallock.

When deputies arrived, emergency dispatchers reported the sounds of gunshots could be heard on their radios.

Authorities responded after several people were shot at Cook’s Corner, a biker bar in Trabuco Canyon on August 23, 2023. (KTLA)

At an 11 p.m. press conference, Hallock said several deputies entered the property and confronted the suspect, who’s been identified only as an adult man.

A shooting occurred involving multiple deputies and the suspect was fatally shot. Hallock could not confirm if deputies struck the gunman, although he admitted it was “safe to assume” that was the case.

Photos posted to social media showed a chaotic and bloody scene inside the popular bar.

Paramedics from the Orange County Fire Authority responded to assist the Sheriff’s Department and transported six people to the hospital, five of whom required treatment for gunshot wounds.

Four people, including the gunman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The six victims are being treated at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, the hospital announced. Two of the patients are in critical condition, while the other four are listed as stable.

No law enforcement officers or fire personnel were injured, officials added.

Brian Fennessey, chief of the Orange County Fire Authority, called the shooting a tragic incident that “weighs heavily on our community and the first responders and our hearts go out to all those involved.”

Authorities were unable to give many details about the gunman or what led up to the shooting, but confirmed that the shooter was possibly a retired law enforcement officer.

Hallock could not confirm if the shooting was related to domestic violence as some have speculated, but said dozens of witnesses still needed to be interviewed. He described the crime scene as “complex,” and said crews would be processing evidence throughout the night.

Authorities responded after several people were shot at Cook’s Corner, a biker bar in Trabuco Canyon on August 23, 2023. (KTLA)

Cook’s Corner is a famous motorcycle pitstop located about six miles northeast of Lake Forest. The bar was built in 1884 and has hosted a number of high-profile visitors, including film stars and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Hallock described Cook’s Corner as a “beloved” business that is incredibly important to the Trabuco Canyon community.

“Cook’s Corner is a staple in south Orange County,” Hallock said during the Wednesday news conference.

The ‘About’ section on the bar’s website highlights its history and importance to the Southern California biker community, as well as its resiliency in surviving natural disasters and economic turmoil.

“We’ve experienced major earthquakes, forest fires, floods, recessions and other disasters,” the website read. “We’ve gotten through all of them and came out stronger.”