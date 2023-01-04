CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are currently 58 sex offenders that are living or working in Chicopee that have a moderate or high risk to re-offend, according to City-Data.

The Chicopee Police Department has released details on four men who are on the level 3 classification for their yearly Massachusetts registered sex offender list.

Hector Rodriguez, 48, has been classified as a level 3 sex offender by the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board. Rodriguez has two different convictions in 2008. Rodriguez was convicted of two indecent assaults and battery on a child under 14 years of age. One conviction was on May 20th, 2008, and the other was on June 26th, 2008.

Hector Rodriguez, Credit: Chicopee Police Department

Rodriguez is described as White, 5’5″ tall, 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He lives at 34 Southern Drive in Chicopee.

Daniel Jopson, 42, has also been classified as a level 3 sex offender by the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board. According to the Chicopee Police Department, Jopson has three different convictions in 2005. Jopson was convicted of one count of enticing away a person for prostitution or sexual intercourse, one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years of age, and one count of rape and abuse of a child. All of these convictions took place on June 14th, 2005.

Daniel Jopson, Credit: Chicopee Police Department

Jopson is described as White, 5’10″ tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He lives at 92 Chapin Street in Chicopee.

Keith Quenneville, 75, is another individual classified as a level 3 sex offender by the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board. Quenneville has five convictions that took place in 2014. Quenneville has five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years of age, which took place on September 19th, 2014.

Keith Quenneville, Credit: Chicopee Police Department

Quenneville is described as White, 5’7″ tall, 178 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He lives at 24 Greenleaf Street in Chicopee.

Jose Martinez, 48, has been classified as a level 3 sex offender by the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board. Martinez has one conviction of O/S rape and abuse of a child, and that took place on May 14th, 2015.

Jose Martinez, Credit: Chicopee Police Department

Martinez is described as White, 5’6″ tall, 130 pounds, bald, and with brown eyes. He lives at 126 Casino Avenue in Chicopee.

These individuals are at moderate or high risk of reoffending and the degree of dangerousness poses a public safety risk. To search for sex offenders in your community visit the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board. City-data.com can also be used to find sex offenders in multiple areas across western Massachusetts.