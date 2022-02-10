NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office worked with the Massachusetts State Police to create playing cards that feature homicide and missing persons on them.

There are four unsolved cases from Hampshire County that are featured out of the 52 card deck, three homicides and one missing person. Every card will have a photo of the victim, along with relevant information pertaining to the case.

On June 25, 2010, Belchertown resident Michael “Mickey” Brougham had plans to head up to Loudon, New Hampshire to watch the NASCAR races. He has not been seen since then.

“He’s been missing for 11 years and we feel like people might have information as to what happened,” said Captain Jeffrey Cahill, head of the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office. “We wanted to pick cases we thought people might remember with a little gentle nudge.”

Paul Kirschner

Paul Kirschner was found stabbed to death in Shutesbury on September 15, 2010.

Jean Bones Colon

Jean Bones Colon was fatally shot outside Anthony’s Night Club in South Hadley on September 28,

2012.

William “Bill” Dziedzinski

William “Bill” Dziedzinski was found dead of multiple wounds in Ware on February 2, 2018.

Currently the cards, funded by Department of Correction, are making the playing cards available to state prison inmates. With this, they hope to be able to find out additional information about the crimes on the cards.

“Even if it is a longshot, this project provides a glimmer of hope that someone may come forward with information that could prove helpful to the case,” said Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne.

Cahill said similar initiatives in other states have been successful and there may be people with information

that could be crucial to solving a case who were previously too frightened to pass it along, but circumstances may have changed.