BOSTON (WWLP) – Police in Boston are still investigating a week after a hit-and-run crash killed a four-year-old in Hyde Park.

The crash happened last Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., and police shared a new image of the car they were looking for Tuesday, a grey Chevrolet Spark.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu joined police last week to plead for help in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Boston Police’s Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.