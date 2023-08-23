ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A passenger was arrested during a traffic stop in Adams after drugs were found inside the vehicle.

According to Adams Police, at around 9 p.m. Tuesday officers conducted a traffic stop on Howland Avenue for defective equipment. Probable cause to search the vehicle was established after talking with the driver.

Heroin and approximately 22 grams of crack cocaine were found inside a purse that was in the vehicle. The passenger was arrested and charged with possession of a Class A substance (heroin) and trafficking a Class B substance 18-36 grams.

The suspect was released on $40 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Northern Berkshire District Court in North Adams.