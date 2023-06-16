SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In the last eight days, Springfield police have arrested 44 suspects in several incidents, with a combined 14 illegal firearms and 1,000 grams of fentanyl seized.

The arrests were part of several investigations in the areas of Union, School, High and Temple Streets in the city that began following the double homicide on Wednesday, June 7.

“Between the Fentanyl seized and the guns recovered, there is no question our officers saved several lives during this operation. I’d like to thank our partners at the Massachusetts State Police, Hampden District Attorney’s Office and Hampden County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts and cooperation during the last week. We understand this is not a panacea but our proactive and reactive responses have been extremely effective. Nearly two years ago I created our Firearms Investigation Unit and they have seized more than 350 illegal firearms in that time. I can unequivocally say that the gun violence in this city is lower due to this unit’s efforts,” said Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

Officers were called to an apartment around midnight on Wednesday, June 7 at the 200 block of Union Street for a report of two bodies. Both bodies were found with gunshot wounds. They have been identified as 19-year-old Alexander Rodriguez and 40-year-old Khidhr Moultrie, both of Springfield.

Following that incident, Superintendent Clapprood contacted State Police, the District Attorney’s Office and Hampden County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a multi-agency operation.

“We are proud of our public safety collaborations in the city of Springfield and we will continue to conduct proactive community outreach and work to get bad actors off the streets. This is about taking care of the victims in that neighborhood because those families don’t deserve to live in fear with the constant presence of the criminal element,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi. “Law enforcement is doing our part but the courts need to apply some pressure to keep violent repeat offenders off the streets. With 44 arrests made and three quarters of them being released at arraignment, it’s disheartening to say the least.”

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Credit: Springfield Police Department

The operation led to 31 suspects arrested on various charges with 11 illegal firearms and more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl seized. One of those suspects arrested helped police with their investigation into the double homicide.

On Thursday, Springfield Police arrested 19-year-old Adrian Perez of Springfield and charged him with the murder of Khidhr Moultrie.

Perez is being held without bail and is currently facing the following charges:

Murder

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Other arrests made this week

On Wednesday, June 7, the Springfield Police C-3 Unit began clearing out people trespassing at 41 School Street where an unknown gunman fired at officers. Over the last week, seven people were arrested for trespassing, drugs and warrant charges.

Springfield officers arrested five suspects over the last week in the area of High, School and Union Streets including a suspect, Jaequan Smith, who allegedly pointed a firearm at an officer before being arrested. Smith had four active warrants with 11 total charges.

On Thursday, 11 men were arrested during a prostitution sting. The “Anti-John” undercover prostitution operation was conducted by members of the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit, Springfield Police Metro Unit and Springfield Police Officers under the direction of Captain Brian Keenan, Massachusetts State Police High Risk Victim Unit, Massachusetts State Police Hampden County Detective Unit, Hampden District Attorney’s Safe Unit, Holyoke Police and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno thanked the agencies working together to make these arrested in the city but also called on courts and lawmakers to keep repeat offenders off the streets, “Our brave and dedicated men and women in blue work diligently with all our community partners to apprehend violent criminals – this is at times demoralizing – we’re doing our job – I ask the courts to do theirs. I cannot fathom how we get the point where an individual can be arrested three times with history of gun charges, let out on a GPS ankle monitor and offends once again now with a machine gun. The lack of consequences following arrest continues to embolden the repeat violent criminal offenders who wreak havoc on our neighborhoods. I wonder at times, if some judges are more prone to protecting and coddling violent repeat offenders than protecting our law abiding citizens. To the state legislature – pass my bail review legislation and question judges before someone else gets killed by a violent repeat offender.”