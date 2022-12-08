SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 49-year-old man from Springfield has been identified in a stabbing on School Street Monday.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, 49-year-old Duane Miller was stabbed in an apartment in the area of the 100 block of School Street. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News that 21-year-old Madonya Jones Rodriguez of Springfield was arrested and charged with murder. She is being held without the right to bail and is due in court on January 6, 2023.

The investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Homicide Unit with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.