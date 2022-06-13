PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department executed two separate knock-and-announce search warrants Thursday and Friday. One of these warrants was the first methamphetamine search warrant executed in the city of Pittsfield.

Crystal methamphetamine, heroin, money, and other drug paraphernalia were confiscated on Thursday at 291 First Street, Apartment 3. Two people were arrested, 39-year-old Michael Rogan of Pittsfield and 38-year-old Shane Rohane of Pittsfield. Rogan was charged with drug offenses along with Trafficking in Methamphetamine. Rohane has also been charged with Possession of Class A (Heroin).

The second knock-and-announce search warrant was executed on Friday at 58 Linden Street. Police seized cocaine, money, heroin, and drug paraphernalia. Three Pittsfield residents were arrested, including 33-year-old Lemeek Thomas, 41-year-old Tia Dewey, and 57-year-old Sharon Ledoux.

Thomas was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Class A (Heroin) with Intent to Distribute, Subsequent Offense

Possession of Class B (Cocaine) with Intent to Distribute, Subsequent Offense

Dewey was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Class A (Heroin) with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Class B (Cocaine) with Intent to Distribute

Ledoux was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Class A (Heroin) with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Class B (Cocaine) with Intent to Distribute

Members of the Pittsfield Police Department Anti-Crime Unit, Berkshire County Drug Task Force, Berkshire County Special Response Team, and the United States Postal Inspection Service all assisted in the investigations.