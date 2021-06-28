5 arrested after Springfield Police conduct city wide drag racing detail

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five people were arrested after Springfield officers conducted a city wide drag racing detail over the weekend.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh, the C3 North End Unit worked to stop drag racing in the city after numerous complaints from residents. Officers arrested five people on Friday and Saturday nights for numerous motor vehicle violations.

The five people arrested were residents of Holyoke, West Springfield, Warren, and two from Springfield.

Drag Racing Details

East Columbus Ave

West Columbus Ave

Birnie Ave

Dover Street

Church Street

Several citations were also issued during the details.