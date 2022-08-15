WINCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A large fight over an open car door resulted in several people stabbed and five people arrested Sunday night at a beach in Winchester.

According to Massachusetts State Police, around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday troopers were called to the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester. A fight began after an argument of an open door to a pickup truck while the vehicle was parked. Several men began throwing punches until one suspect, 29-year-old Juan Hernandez of Chelsea, grabbed a knife from his car and began stabbing people involved in the argument.

Several people ran into the woods after the fight but troopers later found them. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Hernandez was arrested and arraigned on the following charges:

Assault and Battery With A Dangerous Weapon (6 Counts)

Disorderly Conduct

Affray

Four other suspects were also arrested and arraigned for charges of assault and battery, as well as disorderly conduct: