5 Massachusetts men charged with firearm and drug offenses

BOSTON (WWLP) – Five men from the Boston-area have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for firearm and drug offenses.

An operation was conducted from August through December 2021 as part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, who identified the defendants as illegally possessing or selling firearms. Search warrants were executed at the defendants’ residences which allegedly resulted in the seizure of numerous firearms, ammunition and drugs packaged for sale.

Freily Cabral (25) of Boston and Quincy, was on house arrest via electronic monitoring for pending state court firearm charges and remains in federal custody. On September 9, 2021, agents seized the following from Cabral and Alexander’s residence:

Taurus .38 caliber revolver

Hopkins and Allen .32 caliber revolver

Walther 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol

.38 caliber and 9-millimeter ammunition

Approximately 1.3 kilograms of marijuana packaged for sale

Over $23,000 in cash

Cabral was indicted for the following:

A felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition (2 counts)

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense

Lawrence Alexander (24) of Stoughton remains at large, was indicted for the following:

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense

Dumari Scarlett-Dixon (21) of Boston and Weymouth, was on house arrest via electronic monitoring for pending state court firearm charges and remains in federal custody. On September 21, 2021, agents seized the following from Scarlett-Dixon’s residence:

Bersa 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol

49 rounds of 9-millimeter ammunition

10 rounds of .380 caliber ammunition

Scarlett-Dixon was indicted for the following:

Unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Dane Mitchell, a/k/a “Cheaney” (31) of Revere, was on supervised release for a prior federal firearms charge and remains in federal custody. On December 28, 2021, agents seized the following from Mitchel’s residence:

Taurus .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol with an obliterated serial number

.380 caliber ammunition

Eight bags of cocaine packaged for sale

Digital scale and other drug trafficking paraphernalia

Glock Model 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol that was linked to Bell

Mitchell was indicted for the following:

A felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense

Trevon Bell (26) of Boston was arrested on Friday, he was on house arrest via electronic monitoring for pending state court firearm charges and indicted for the following: