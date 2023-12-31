MIDDLETOWN, CT. (WWLP) – Five men involved in a home invasion in Middletown, Connecticut were arrested on Saturday after a police chase and crash in North Haven.

According to the Middletown Police Department, officers were called to 308 South Main Street on Saturday at 10:21 a.m. for a report of a suspected home invasion. The caller said that multiple masked men were seen knocking on a neighbor’s door and forcing their way in once the door was opened. The caller also heard screaming in the apartment.

When officers arrived, multiple men were seen running from the building, with most entering a maroon-colored, older model Cadillac DTS sedan, and driving off. One of the men didn’t make it into the vehicle before it took off, so he ran on foot. A supervisor who was on their way to the incident located and arrested the man on Pameacha Avenue.

When officers entered the apartment, two residents and a guest were victims of a home invasion. One of the residents and the guest have just freed themselves after being zip-tied by the suspects.

It was learned that someone knocked on the apartment door and multiple men forced their way in when it was opened. One resident was hit in the head with a firearm and was bleeding from a superficial wound after she refused to be zip-tied. The other resident and their guest were forced into zip ties while the men stole property from their apartment. Jewelry, a firearm, and other high-end valuables were stolen.

The victims and the guest were evaluated by Hunters Ambulance personnel but all declined to go to the hospital. The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

Additional officers found the vehicle on South Main Street and followed it south on South Main Street (Route 17) into Durham, west on Route 22 in North Branford, and north on Hartford Turnpike in North Haven. The vehicle crashed into another vehicle in the area of 1500 Hartford Turnpike and then a guardrail.

When the vehicle stopped, marked cruisers were used to block the path of the vehicle to prevent the men from driving away. Four of the men exited the car and attempted to run away. One of the officers on the chase deployed his police K-9. The K-9 stopped one of the men and he was taken into custody. The three other men were arrested by patrol officers without incident.

One gun was located during the arrests and was stolen from the victim on South Main Street. All four men were taken to area hospitals to be treated and are in stable condition.

All five men will face charges including Home Invasion, Robbery, Unlawful Restraint, Assault 2nd Degree, and Theft of a Firearm, and their identities have not been formally identified at this time.

The North Haven Police Department is investigating the accident on Hartford Turnpike in their jurisdiction, and this incident is still being investigated by Middletown Patrol Officers and Middletown Major Investigations Detectives.