SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five people from Springfield and Holyoke were indicted in federal court Thursday in connection to drug trafficking large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine throughout western Massachusetts.

The suspects, 41-year-old Vicente Gonzalez of Springfield, 44-year-old Brigham Ocasio-Ramos of Springfield, 45-year-old Miguel Burgos of Holyoke, and 37-year-old Khristy Guzman of Holyoke were indicted with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine. Gonzalez and Ocasio-Ramos are also facing charges of possessing a firearm.

A fifth suspect, 42-year-old Willie Watkins of Springfield was also indicted for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. All five people were arrested and charged on March 10.

According to court documents, Gonzalez has been identified as a leader of a violent criminal enterprise that has been operating throughout Hampden County. An investigation revealed the defendant allegedly prepared and trafficked large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine in the Holyoke and Springfield area beginning from around July 2021.

The group also allegedly used violence and threats to control Holyoke territory. One incident reported in the court documents alleges that in July 2021, Gonzalez, Ocasio-Ramos and others attempted an armed kidnapping at a drug sale location in Holyoke. They allegedly pointed firearms at a victim and chased after them with firearms in hand when the victim attempted to run away.

“These defendants are alleged to have inundated Western Massachusetts with cocaine and crack cocaine – fueling violence and capitalizing on the devastating opioid and drug crises. Today, thanks to the exceptional work by a multitude of dedicated law enforcement agencies, this violent criminal enterprise has been brought to its knees. Our investigation demonstrates the strength of collaboration among state, local, and federal law enforcement and the invaluable positive impact that work can have on safety in our communities. My office will continue to partner with law enforcement, medical experts and community organizations to reclaim our impacted neighborhoods,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.

Members of the FBI Boston Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force led the investigation along with assistance from State Police and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.