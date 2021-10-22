5 people stabbed in Springfield, three in serious condition

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Detective Bureau is investigating after five people were stabbed early Friday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to a large disturbance on the 100 block of Margerie Street at around 2:15 a.m. Upon arrival officers found glass and blood, but no victims. Shortly afterwards, officers were told two men were at Baystate Health taken privately as stabbing victims. A third man was at Mercy Medical Center for the same reason and later taken to Baystate Health.

Later, officers were flagged down on the 1700 block of Roosevelt Avenue where two more men were found stabbed. One was treated at the location, the other was taken to Baystate Health.

Three of the victims are reported to have serious injuries.