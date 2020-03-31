$500 bail for woman who allegedly spat on Springfield police officers, claimed she has COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Judge granted a $500 bail for a woman who allegedly spat on Springfield Police officers Monday afternoon while claiming she had the coronavirus.

Springfield Police Officer Ryan Walsh told 22News, 48-year-old Michelle Pelotte repeatedly spat on two officers while violating a restraining order that was issued after a February arrest.

Prosecutors requested a $10,000 bail, but Springfield District Court Judge Patrick Sabbs granted a $500 bail.

Walsh said Pelotte is charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor for her actions which also included breaking and entering.

The law requires bail be revoked for Pelotte’s open domestic case and violation of the restraining order. Walsh said she will possibly be held for 90 days unless her case is resolved before then.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapproods Statement:

“Officers are under a tremendous amount of stress trying to do their jobs while worrying about their health and that of their families. It’s a slap in the face to the SPD to put such a low bail on someone who displayed such disrespect by that vulgar act towards us. We’ve been trying to hold the line on law and order to help maintain calmness and a sense of security in a time where it is of vital importance. By taking this attack lightly it encourages cowardly senseless attacks on the women and men in blue. Yesterday alone, we had five officers spit at, coughed at, and some who had their masks pulled from their face. I credit the DA for his attempt at a higher bail to send a message against these senseless, threatening acts. I am very disappointed in the Judges’ decision.” – Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

Mayor Domenic Sarno’s statement:

“District Attorney Gulluni asks for $10,000 bail on this repeat violent offender and the Judge sets $500 on this potentially life threatening assault on our brave and dedicated police officers. Our public needs to be aware of the disturbing trend – that these offenders are now pulling off our police officers masks to spit in he or she’s faces. This extremely low bail sends a terrible message that it’s open season on our cops. Good health and Godspeed to ‘Blue’ as you continue to keep our residents and business community safe during these challenging times.” -Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

According to Walsh, both officers, a mans and a woman, filled out exposure forms and had to go to the emergency room at Baystate Medical Center. After consulting with their Doctors they returned to work on Tuesday.