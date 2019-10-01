$6 million bracelet taken in violent home invasion

(KPRC) Police in Hedwig Village, Texas are looking for two suspects in a violent home invasion who got away with $400,000 in cash and a jade bracelet that the owner says is worth $6 million.

The robbery took place on August 6th.

“After entry, Suspect No. 1 and Suspect No. 2 immediately ambushed the victim, tackling her to the ground,” according to a news release from Crime Stoppers. One suspect then pointed a pistol at the woman while the other suspect tied her hands and feet, officials say.

The woman told investigators the ordeal lasted between 30 minutes and an hour, with the suspects making multiple trips to load up on valuables.

They got away with “40 very rare and expensive Hermes purses, men’s and women’s Hermes shoes, approximately $400,000 in cash, mostly U.S. currency, jewelry and watches,” said Hedwig Village police Detective Terry Wu.

But the most expensive item, according to the homeowner, was a jade bracelet, so rare and unique it’s valued at $6 million.

