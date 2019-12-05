1  of  2
60 Latin King members including 2 from Springfield arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a four-year investigation, federal, state, and local enforcement officers arrested over 60 members of the Latin Kings, two of whom are from Springfield.

According to the office of U.S Attorney Andrew E. Lelling, 31 search warrants at 24 locations were conducted following the arrests.

Lelling stated criminal activity in the Eastern Region is led by 40-year-old Michael Cecchetelli also known as “King Merlin” of Springfield.

There are 11 active Latin Kings Chapters operating in Massachusetts: D5K (Boston), Morton Street Bricks (Boston), New Bedford, Springfield, Lynn/Salem, Chelsea, Lowell, Lawrence, Worcester, Fitchburg and within the Department of Corrections.

Cecchetelli is alleged to be the conduit between each of the Eastern Region states and the Latin Kings national leadership in Chicago. He developed a leadership approach to the gang which has become a model for other Latin Kings regions of the country. 

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling

The gang uses drug distribution to generate revenue and is motivated by a desire to further its influence and to protect its turf from rival gangs.

After years of investigation, evidence has been developed that the Latin Kings trafficked drugs, conspired to murder more than 10 victims, involved in numerous incidents of robbery, shootings, stabbings, and witness intimidation.

“The RICO conspiracy charge provides a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Depending on the drug quantity, the drug trafficking conspiracy and distribution charges provide for a sentence of up to 20 years, 40 years, or life, a minimum of three, four or five years of supervised release and fines of $1 million, $5 million and $10 million. 

Based on the drug quantity, the drug trafficking conspiracy and distribution charges provides a sentence of up to 20 years, 40 years, or life. There could be a minimum of three to five years of supervised release and fines of $1 million, $5 million and $10 million.”

Office of U.S Attorney Andrew E. Lelling

The following defendants have been charged:

Defendant, Role

1Michael Cecchetelli, King Merlin East Coast Team, East Coast Overseer 
2Esther Ortiz, Queen IndiaMeriden, CTEast Coast Team, East Coast Crown Council Chairwoman
3Hector Manuel Vega, King DemonBritian, CTEast Coast Team, Crown Council Member, CT
4Jorge Rodriguez, King GState Team, CaciqueEnforcer (Former)
5Michael Marrero, King ClumsyState Team, EnforcerRegional Officer (Former)
6Francisco Lopez, King CiscoChelsea, Mass.State Team, Treasurer/Secretary
7Gregory Peguero-Colon, King TreceSpringfield, Mass.State Team, Crown Council Chairman
8Juan Liberato, King ProdigyHaverhill, Mass.State Team, Inca (Former)
9Angel Roldan, King Big-A and NeltyLowell, Mass.State Team, Cacique (Former)Enforcer (Former)
10Frutuoso Barros, King FruityDOC, Supreme Regional Officer
11Sandra Correa, Queen DreamPeabody, Mass.DOC, Secretary (Former)
12Shaun Harrison RevDOC, Member
13Vincent Dzierwinski, King ViceDOC, Member
14Wilson Peguero, King DubbDorchester, Mass.D5K, Inca
15Alexis Peguero, King Lexi/LooneyDorchester, Mass.D5K, Cacique
16Matthew Palacios, King NeneD5K, Enforcer
17Steven Familia-Valdez, King HazeMattapan, Mass.D5K, Member
18Dante Lara, King NastyProvidence, RID5K, Member
19Robert Lara,  King RizzChelsea, Mass.D5K, Member
20Angel Abymael Ortiz, King AbbyRandolph, Mass.D5K, Member
21Angel Rodriguez, King AceDorchester, Mass.D5K, MemberCrown Council Chairman for Boston
22Alexis Velasquez, King BoobooDorchester, Mass.MSB, Inca
23Angel Calderon, King BamMSB,(Former) State Team Head of Security
24Oscar Pena, King O-BlockD5K, Member
25Jose Rodriguez, King StutterNew Bedford, Mass.New Bedford, Inca
26Orlando Santiago-Torres, King LandiNew Bedford, Cacique
27Robert Avitabile a/k/a BobbyNew Bedford, Associate
28Taliyah Barboza, Queen TaliyahNew Bedford, Mass.New Bedford, Member
29Josue Carrasquillo, King PlayboySpringfield, Mass.New Bedford, Member
30Michael Cotto, King GordoNew Bedford, Mass.New Bedford, (Former) Regional Officer
31Juan Figueroa, King PunDorchester, Mass.New Bedford, Member
32Issac Felix-Rivera, King IzzyNew Bedford, Member
33Kevin Guadalupe, King MillyNew Bedford, Mass.New Bedford, Member
34Shelton Johnson, King ShellsNew Bedford, Mass.New Bedford, Member
35Tyson Jorge, King MusicNew Bedford, Member
36Emanuel Lopez-Velez, King MannyNew Bedford, Probationary Member
37Luis Mendez, King PrimoNew Bedford, Member, Incarcerated
38Raekwan Paris, King D-BoNew Bedford, Member
39Jayco Reyes-Smith, King JavyFormer New Bedford Member, now in North Carolina
40Luis Santiago, King TinyNew Bedford, Member, Incarcerated
41Roberto Vargas, King RoyaltyNew Bedford, Member
42Jose Vasquez, King FearlessNew Bedford, Member
43Natanel Velazquez, King NaelNew Bedford, Mass.New Bedford, Member
44Israel Rodriguez, King ImperialLynn, Mass.North Shore, Inca
45Alfred Nieves, King AlfyLowell, Mass.Lowell, Inca
46Marlon Rivera, King PlutoFitchburg, MemberD5K, Founder
47Ines Lugo, Queen ChinaNew Bedford, Mass.New Bedford, Secretary
48Jeremia Medina, King SweepyNew Bedford, Mass.New Bedford, Enforcer
49Bienvenido Nunez, King ApacheEnfield, CTState Team, Inca
50Tanairy Ruiz, Queen TanairyNew Bedford, Mass.New Bedford, Member
51Xavier Valentin-Soto, King XNew Bedford, Member(Former) Cascique, Incarcerated
52Joel Francisco, King CasperRhode Island, Member
53Eric Thomas, King ERhode Island, Inca 
54Alvin Mojica, King HumbleWorcester, Inca
55Sophia Velasquez, Queen SophiaFitchburg, Member
 56Dairon Rivera, King MafiaFitchburg, Member
57Hector Adorno, King GordoSpringfield, Member
58Jesus Diaz, King KikoN. Shore, Member
59Henry Caribe, King 40calN. Shore, Member
60Jonathan Cassiano, King LegendSpringfield, Member
61Antoine GoodsonAssociate, gun supplier to gang
62Derek SouthworthAssociate, gun supplier to gang

