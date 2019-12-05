60 Latin King members including 2 from Springfield arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a four-year investigation, federal, state, and local enforcement officers arrested over 60 members of the Latin Kings, two of whom are from Springfield.
According to the office of U.S Attorney Andrew E. Lelling, 31 search warrants at 24 locations were conducted following the arrests.
Lelling stated criminal activity in the Eastern Region is led by 40-year-old Michael Cecchetelli also known as “King Merlin” of Springfield.
There are 11 active Latin Kings Chapters operating in Massachusetts: D5K (Boston), Morton Street Bricks (Boston), New Bedford, Springfield, Lynn/Salem, Chelsea, Lowell, Lawrence, Worcester, Fitchburg and within the Department of Corrections.
Cecchetelli is alleged to be the conduit between each of the Eastern Region states and the Latin Kings national leadership in Chicago. He developed a leadership approach to the gang which has become a model for other Latin Kings regions of the country.United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling
The gang uses drug distribution to generate revenue and is motivated by a desire to further its influence and to protect its turf from rival gangs.
After years of investigation, evidence has been developed that the Latin Kings trafficked drugs, conspired to murder more than 10 victims, involved in numerous incidents of robbery, shootings, stabbings, and witness intimidation.
“The RICO conspiracy charge provides a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Depending on the drug quantity, the drug trafficking conspiracy and distribution charges provide for a sentence of up to 20 years, 40 years, or life, a minimum of three, four or five years of supervised release and fines of $1 million, $5 million and $10 million.
Based on the drug quantity, the drug trafficking conspiracy and distribution charges provides a sentence of up to 20 years, 40 years, or life. There could be a minimum of three to five years of supervised release and fines of $1 million, $5 million and $10 million.”Office of U.S Attorney Andrew E. Lelling
The following defendants have been charged:
Defendant, Role
|1
|Michael Cecchetelli, King Merlin
|East Coast Team, East Coast Overseer
|2
|Esther Ortiz, Queen IndiaMeriden, CT
|East Coast Team, East Coast Crown Council Chairwoman
|3
|Hector Manuel Vega, King DemonBritian, CT
|East Coast Team, Crown Council Member, CT
|4
|Jorge Rodriguez, King G
|State Team, CaciqueEnforcer (Former)
|5
|Michael Marrero, King Clumsy
|State Team, EnforcerRegional Officer (Former)
|6
|Francisco Lopez, King CiscoChelsea, Mass.
|State Team, Treasurer/Secretary
|7
|Gregory Peguero-Colon, King TreceSpringfield, Mass.
|State Team, Crown Council Chairman
|8
|Juan Liberato, King ProdigyHaverhill, Mass.
|State Team, Inca (Former)
|9
|Angel Roldan, King Big-A and NeltyLowell, Mass.
|State Team, Cacique (Former)Enforcer (Former)
|10
|Frutuoso Barros, King Fruity
|DOC, Supreme Regional Officer
|11
|Sandra Correa, Queen DreamPeabody, Mass.
|DOC, Secretary (Former)
|12
|Shaun Harrison Rev
|DOC, Member
|13
|Vincent Dzierwinski, King Vice
|DOC, Member
|14
|Wilson Peguero, King DubbDorchester, Mass.
|D5K, Inca
|15
|Alexis Peguero, King Lexi/LooneyDorchester, Mass.
|D5K, Cacique
|16
|Matthew Palacios, King Nene
|D5K, Enforcer
|17
|Steven Familia-Valdez, King HazeMattapan, Mass.
|D5K, Member
|18
|Dante Lara, King NastyProvidence, RI
|D5K, Member
|19
|Robert Lara, King RizzChelsea, Mass.
|D5K, Member
|20
|Angel Abymael Ortiz, King AbbyRandolph, Mass.
|D5K, Member
|21
|Angel Rodriguez, King AceDorchester, Mass.
|D5K, MemberCrown Council Chairman for Boston
|22
|Alexis Velasquez, King BoobooDorchester, Mass.
|MSB, Inca
|23
|Angel Calderon, King Bam
|MSB,(Former) State Team Head of Security
|24
|Oscar Pena, King O-Block
|D5K, Member
|25
|Jose Rodriguez, King StutterNew Bedford, Mass.
|New Bedford, Inca
|26
|Orlando Santiago-Torres, King Landi
|New Bedford, Cacique
|27
|Robert Avitabile a/k/a Bobby
|New Bedford, Associate
|28
|Taliyah Barboza, Queen TaliyahNew Bedford, Mass.
|New Bedford, Member
|29
|Josue Carrasquillo, King PlayboySpringfield, Mass.
|New Bedford, Member
|30
|Michael Cotto, King GordoNew Bedford, Mass.
|New Bedford, (Former) Regional Officer
|31
|Juan Figueroa, King PunDorchester, Mass.
|New Bedford, Member
|32
|Issac Felix-Rivera, King Izzy
|New Bedford, Member
|33
|Kevin Guadalupe, King MillyNew Bedford, Mass.
|New Bedford, Member
|34
|Shelton Johnson, King ShellsNew Bedford, Mass.
|New Bedford, Member
|35
|Tyson Jorge, King Music
|New Bedford, Member
|36
|Emanuel Lopez-Velez, King Manny
|New Bedford, Probationary Member
|37
|Luis Mendez, King Primo
|New Bedford, Member, Incarcerated
|38
|Raekwan Paris, King D-Bo
|New Bedford, Member
|39
|Jayco Reyes-Smith, King Javy
|Former New Bedford Member, now in North Carolina
|40
|Luis Santiago, King Tiny
|New Bedford, Member, Incarcerated
|41
|Roberto Vargas, King Royalty
|New Bedford, Member
|42
|Jose Vasquez, King Fearless
|New Bedford, Member
|43
|Natanel Velazquez, King NaelNew Bedford, Mass.
|New Bedford, Member
|44
|Israel Rodriguez, King ImperialLynn, Mass.
|North Shore, Inca
|45
|Alfred Nieves, King AlfyLowell, Mass.
|Lowell, Inca
|46
|Marlon Rivera, King Pluto
|Fitchburg, MemberD5K, Founder
|47
|Ines Lugo, Queen ChinaNew Bedford, Mass.
|New Bedford, Secretary
|48
|Jeremia Medina, King SweepyNew Bedford, Mass.
|New Bedford, Enforcer
|49
|Bienvenido Nunez, King ApacheEnfield, CT
|State Team, Inca
|50
|Tanairy Ruiz, Queen TanairyNew Bedford, Mass.
|New Bedford, Member
|51
|Xavier Valentin-Soto, King X
|New Bedford, Member(Former) Cascique, Incarcerated
|52
|Joel Francisco, King Casper
|Rhode Island, Member
|53
|Eric Thomas, King E
|Rhode Island, Inca
|54
|Alvin Mojica, King Humble
|Worcester, Inca
|55
|Sophia Velasquez, Queen Sophia
|Fitchburg, Member
|56
|Dairon Rivera, King Mafia
|Fitchburg, Member
|57
|Hector Adorno, King Gordo
|Springfield, Member
|58
|Jesus Diaz, King Kiko
|N. Shore, Member
|59
|Henry Caribe, King 40cal
|N. Shore, Member
|60
|Jonathan Cassiano, King Legend
|Springfield, Member
|61
|Antoine Goodson
|Associate, gun supplier to gang
|62
|Derek Southworth
|Associate, gun supplier to gang