60 Latin King members including 2 from Springfield arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a four-year investigation, federal, state, and local enforcement officers arrested over 60 members of the Latin Kings, two of whom are from Springfield.

According to the office of U.S Attorney Andrew E. Lelling, 31 search warrants at 24 locations were conducted following the arrests.

Lelling stated criminal activity in the Eastern Region is led by 40-year-old Michael Cecchetelli also known as “King Merlin” of Springfield.

There are 11 active Latin Kings Chapters operating in Massachusetts: D5K (Boston), Morton Street Bricks (Boston), New Bedford, Springfield, Lynn/Salem, Chelsea, Lowell, Lawrence, Worcester, Fitchburg and within the Department of Corrections.

Cecchetelli is alleged to be the conduit between each of the Eastern Region states and the Latin Kings national leadership in Chicago. He developed a leadership approach to the gang which has become a model for other Latin Kings regions of the country. United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling

The gang uses drug distribution to generate revenue and is motivated by a desire to further its influence and to protect its turf from rival gangs.

After years of investigation, evidence has been developed that the Latin Kings trafficked drugs, conspired to murder more than 10 victims, involved in numerous incidents of robbery, shootings, stabbings, and witness intimidation.

“The RICO conspiracy charge provides a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Depending on the drug quantity, the drug trafficking conspiracy and distribution charges provide for a sentence of up to 20 years, 40 years, or life, a minimum of three, four or five years of supervised release and fines of $1 million, $5 million and $10 million. Based on the drug quantity, the drug trafficking conspiracy and distribution charges provides a sentence of up to 20 years, 40 years, or life. There could be a minimum of three to five years of supervised release and fines of $1 million, $5 million and $10 million.” Office of U.S Attorney Andrew E. Lelling

The following defendants have been charged:

Defendant, Role