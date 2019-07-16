600+ bags of heroin seized following car-motorcycle crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men were arrested in Springfield Monday morning after officers allegedly recovered more than 600 bags of heroin while responding to an accident at Armory and Carew Streets.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News it was determined that 23-year-old Jonathan Santos failed to yield to a motorcyclist at the intersection, causing the crash.

Walsh said Santos and his two passengers, 27-year-old Anthony Pizarro and 19-year-old Jose Acevedo, were taken into custody after an inventory of the car’s contents turned up approximately 650 bags of heroin and an illegally-owned firearm.

All three were all charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug. Pizarro faces additional charges of improper storage of a firearm, possession of ammunition with a FID, and a firearm violation with three prior violent/drug crimes.

The motorcycle driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries.