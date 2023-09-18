SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men were arrested Sunday after police seized several firearms, including a rifle with a bayonet, and a large amount of drugs.

The CINRET narcotics team along with the DEA and Homeland Security have been investigating the trafficking of fentanyl and cocaine from Springfield to Vermont. During the investigation, police arrested 36-year-old Micah Varela of Springfield and 36-year-old Roberto Santa of Springfield on Wilcox Street.

Two loaded firearms and a large amount of cocaine and methamphetamine were found in Varela’s possession. Santa was also in possession of a loaded firearm and cocaine.

Following their arrests, Police received a search warrant to search an apartment on Wilcox Street. Inside the apartment, police seized four more firearms and more drugs. One of the firearms seized was a rifle with a bayonet attached.

Varela has been charged with the following:

Trafficking in Cocaine, 200 grams or more;

Trafficking in Methamphetamine, 36-100 grams;

Carrying a firearm without a license, two counts;

Carrying a loaded firearm, two counts;

Felon in possession of a firearm, two counts; and

Violation of a firearm surrender order (two counts).

Santa has also been charged with:

Trafficking in Cocaine, 200 grams or more;

Trafficking in Methamphetamine, 36-100 grams;

Carrying a firearm without a license;

Carrying a loaded firearm; and

Felon in possession of a firearm.