An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information about the address number of Nora Street. The actual number is 15 and the story has been correct. We apologize for the error.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested seven people after conducting a search warrant in connection with breaking into a business in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Travis Odiorne told 22News, a search warrant was conducted Tuesday morning at 15 Nora St. in connection with an August 11th breaking and entering at Honeyland Farms on Newbury Street. The suspect was identified as Charles Kershaw, he was located and arrested during the search on Nora Street.

Odiorne said that six other people were arrested at this location for various narcotic offenses and outstanding warrants. Massachusetts State Police assisted Chicopee Police in the search.