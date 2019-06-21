7 arrested in effort to end street violence in high crime areas of Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple agencies assisted with the arrest of seven individuals on Thursday, as part of an initiative to stop street violence in high crime areas of the city.

Holyoke Police Department’s Narcotics Unit teamed up with members of the DEA, FBI Gang Task Force, and State Police CINRET Unit to make the following arrests:

Moises Santana, age 28, of Holyoke: Charged with distribution of Class A and conspiracy to violate drug law

Nelson Vazquez, age 46, Homeless: Charged with distribution of Class A and conspiracy to violate drug law

(Santana and Vazquez’s arrests stem from an investigation into drug activity at 556 South Bridge Street)

Daniel P. Williamson, age 34, of Southampton: Charged with failure to stop/yield, possession of Class B, and trespassing. Mr. Williamson paid his bail and was arrested less than two hours later in front of 291 Elm Street for drinking in public

Marc Bastien, age 36, of Holyoke: Charged with possession of Class A & B, trespassing, and a suspended driver’s license

Jessica Rewa, age 31, of Ludlow: Charged with drug possession of Class A & B, trespassing, and a suspended driver’s license

Carlos G. Rivera, age 23, Homeless: Charged with 6 default warrants and possession of Class E