SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of nine people were arrested Thursday afternoon in an undercover “Anti-John” operation by the Springfield Police Department.

The operation was led by Captain Brian Keenan with assistance from Springfield Police Officers, Massachusetts State Police High Risk Victim and Gang Unit and members of the Massachusetts State Police Hampden County Detective Unit in the South End neighborhood of the city Thursday.

Police conducted the operation in the South End neighborhood due to recent complaints from neighbors about solicitation of prostitution. The nine men were all arrested within a four hour operation by undercover officers.

















The following people were arrested and charged with:

57-year-old Luis Santiago of Springfield:

Pay for Sexual Conduct

Indecent Exposure

41-year-old Angel Amaro of Springfield:

Pay for Sexual Conduct

31-year-old Willie Bynum Brown of South Hadley:

Pay for Sexual Conduct

37-year-old Edulvino Ortiz of Springfield:

Pay for Sexual Conduct

59-year-old Daniel Maskell of West Springfield:

Pay for Sexual Conduct

32-year-old Ignatius Thompson of Manchester, CT:

Pay for Sexual Conduct

27-year-old Ismael Ramos of Springfield:

Pay for Sexual Conduct

22-year-old Jose Soto, homeless:

Pay for Sexual Conduct

A juvenile was also arrested and charged during the operation and will not be identified due to his age.