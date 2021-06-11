8 people indicted in connection to western Massachusetts drug trafficking operation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eight people from Springfield, Holyoke and Vermont have been indicted after an investigation into a major heroin trafficking operation in western Massachusetts.

According to the office of Attorney General Maura Healey, more than 4 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine were seized during the investigation. Six illegal guns, three of which were ghost guns, $200,000 in cash, three cars, six motorcycles and four ATVs were also seized.

The investigation began in 2020 and included search warrants at nine locations in Holyoke and Springfield in October and November in 2020.

All of the suspects will be arraigned in Hampden and Franklin Superior Courts at a later date with the following charges:

Josue Figueroa, (a.k.a. Bebo), 28, of Springfield

Trafficking 200 grams or more of Heroin (three counts)

Trafficking 200 grams or more of Fentanyl (one count)

Trafficking 18-36 grams of Cocaine (two counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (one count)

Possession of a Firearm While Committing a Felony (one count)

Possession of a Firearm (one count)

Possession of Ammunition (one count)

Improper Storage of a Firearm (one count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substances Act (one count)

Angel Guzman, (a.k.a. Lingy), 23, of Holyoke

Trafficking 200 grams or more of Heroin (three counts)

Trafficking 36-100 grams of Heroin (four counts)

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm During a Felony (one count)

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm (one count)

Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine (one count)

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm (one count)

Possession of Ammunition (two counts)

Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substances Act (one count)

Abdul Mendoza, (a.k.a. Kobe), 23, of Holyoke

Trafficking 200 grams or more of Heroin (two counts)

Trafficking 36-100 grams of Heroin (four counts)

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm (one count)

Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine (one count)

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm (one count)

Possession of Ammunition (one count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substances Act (one count)

Mark Marcano, 20, of Springfield

Trafficking 200 grams or more of Heroin (one count)

Trafficking 36-100 grams of Heroin (one count)

Trafficking 18-36 grams of Cocaine (one count)

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm (one count)

Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine (one count)

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm (one count)

Receiving a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number (one count)

Possession of Ammunition (one count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substances Act (one count)

Anthony Perez, (a.k.a. Jordan), (a.k.a. Ant), 28, of Holyoke

Trafficking 200 grams or more of Heroin (one count)

Distribution of Heroin (six counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin (one count)

Possession of a Firearm (one count)

Possession of Ammunition (one count)

Improper Storage of a Firearm (one count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substances Act (one count)

Perez was also charged as a Level 1 Armed Career Criminal.

Devante Wardell, 24, of Holyoke

Trafficking 200 grams or more of Heroin (one count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substance Act (one count)

Richard Hurd, 29, of Quechee, Vermont

Trafficking 200 grams or more of Heroin (one count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substances Act (one count)

Yahira Marcano, 28, of Springfield

Improper Storage of a Firearm (one count)

The office of AG Healey, Major and Cyber Crime Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force (FBI WMGTF), the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the AG’s Office were involved in the extensive investigation. They also received assistance from the Holyoke, Springfield, West Springfield, Chicopee, and Easthampton Police Departments, the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Bureau (ATF), Massachusetts State Police (MSP) Gang Unit, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, Berkshire County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team West (CINRET), and the Hampden County Narcotics CPAC Unit.