8-year-old accidentally shoots mom

(WMC) A Tennessee man is facing charges after an 8-year-old accidentally shot his mother at a baseball game Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at USA Baseball Stadium in Millington.

Charles McFarland, 76, faces reckless endangerment charges.

Police said the child found the gun inside McFarland’s vintage World War II Jeep, which was at the game as part of a Veterans Appreciation Day.

Officers said the gun was unsecured and the child picked it up, thinking it was a toy.

His mother was hit by the gunshot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

