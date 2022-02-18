HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 800 pounds of marijuana was found inside a Holyoke home Thursday night.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers from the Holyoke Police Narcotic Investigation Bureau and the DEA executed an investigation on a home located at 107 Cross Road. A search warrant was given to officers.

Inside the home, officers seized 800 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $1.6 million. No arrest have been made so far.



Credit: Holyoke Police Department



If you have any information on the incident you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Departments’ Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900. You can also anonymous text-a-tip to 274637 by texting SOLVE, then your message. Text END to complete the message.

The Holyoke Police Department is still investigating the incident.