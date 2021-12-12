84-year-old woman robbed at Big Y parking lot in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ware Police Department was called to a reported robbery at the Big Y parking lot on West Street in Ware on Friday morning.

The victim was an 84-year-old woman at the parking lot of a Big Y in Ware.

According to a news release from the Ware Police Department, the incident happened around 10:27 a.m., officers were advised that the suspect possibly possessed a gun at the time of the incident. Bystanders tried to apprehend the suspect, but the suspect was able to get away.

Local law enforcement says that a foot pursuit ensued behind the woods of the Brookside Market in Ware. Police were able to captured the suspect who was hiding behind blue tarp and furniture at the Old Knights of Columbus on West Main Street.

The suspect was later identified as 36-year-old Dominick Dematte, who was transported to Belchertown District Court for arraignment and charged with the following:

Masked/Unarmed robbery of a person over 60-years-old

Two Counts of assault and battery of a person over 60-years-old

Possession of a dangerous weapon (knife)

Police said that the victim of the accident was able to recover all of her stolen property, and did not need to receive any medical treatment. Additionally, police were able to determine that a hand gun was not used by the suspect, they were able to recover a knife.