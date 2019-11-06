1  of  5
9 Americans dead in Mexico massacre

(NBC News)  At least nine U.S. citizens are dead following an ambush on a convoy of vehicles in northern Mexico.

Three mothers, with 14 children between them, were traveling to Arizona when they came under fire.

A family member posting on social media reported “They were ambushed by the Mexican cartels; shot, burned, and murdered in cold blood.”  

The three mothers, Christina Marie Langford Johnson, Dawna Ray Langford and Rhonita Maria Miller were killed, along with six children. 

One of the eight surviving children was found in her baby seat on the floor of a bullet riddled SUV.  Many of the others were wounded.

One of the teenagers hid the survivors in the brush, covering them with branches, before walking six hours to find help.   

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2WVL89b

