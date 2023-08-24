SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nine suspects have been arrested by Springfield police after firearms, heroin, and cocaine were seized inside a home on Marble Street Wednesday.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, detectives of the Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) have been investigating a home on Marble Street for illegal firearms and drug distribution for the past several months. Detectives executed a search warrant on the home Wednesday around 1:45 p.m. and detained 11 people inside while they began their search.
Inside the home, police seized approximately 165 bags of heroin, approximately 50 grams of powder and crack-cocaine, and two loaded firearms. Nine of the suspects were arrested and two others were released due to health concerns but will receive a criminal complaint.
One of the suspects, 25-year-old Nathaniel Emanuel of Springfield, was wanted for his alleged involvement in an incident on Marble Street on August 15. Officers were called to the area after a ShotSpotter activation where they arrested three suspects and seized four firearms.
Emanuel is facing the following charges:
- Arrest Warrant
– Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
– Improper Storage of a Firearm
- Default Warrant
– Possession of a Class Drug
- Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm (Two Counts)
- Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device
- Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
- Improper Storage of a Large-Capacity Firearm
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card (Two Counts)
- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law
- Trafficking in Cocaine 36-100 Grams
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug
The eight other suspects have been identified as the following:
- 45-year-old Juan Colon of Springfield
- 23-year-old Matthew Swenor of Ludlow
- 27-year-old Jose Figueroa of Springfield
- 33-year-old Marvin Rodriguez of Springfield
- 36-year-old Tahirih Rivera of Springfield
- 34-year-old Edna Perez of Springfield
- 21-year-old Jason Cruz of Springfield
- 26-year-old Shamaira Texidor-Garcia of Port Chester, NY
Each suspect has been charged with:
- Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm (Two Counts)
- Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device
- Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
- Improper Storage of a Large-Capacity Firearm
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card (Two Counts)
- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law
- Trafficking in Cocaine 36-100 Grams
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug
Colon currently has open charges for illegal firearms, heroin trafficking and cocaine trafficking from March 2021 in Springfield.
