SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nine suspects have been arrested by Springfield police after firearms, heroin, and cocaine were seized inside a home on Marble Street Wednesday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, detectives of the Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) have been investigating a home on Marble Street for illegal firearms and drug distribution for the past several months. Detectives executed a search warrant on the home Wednesday around 1:45 p.m. and detained 11 people inside while they began their search.

Inside the home, police seized approximately 165 bags of heroin, approximately 50 grams of powder and crack-cocaine, and two loaded firearms. Nine of the suspects were arrested and two others were released due to health concerns but will receive a criminal complaint.

One of the suspects, 25-year-old Nathaniel Emanuel of Springfield, was wanted for his alleged involvement in an incident on Marble Street on August 15. Officers were called to the area after a ShotSpotter activation where they arrested three suspects and seized four firearms.

Nathaniel Emanuel (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Emanuel is facing the following charges:

  • Arrest Warrant 
    – Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
    – Improper Storage of a Firearm
  • Default Warrant
    – Possession of a Class Drug
  • Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm (Two Counts)
  • Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device
  • Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card
  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
  • Improper Storage of a Firearm
  • Improper Storage of a Large-Capacity Firearm
  • Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card (Two Counts)
  • Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law
  • Trafficking in Cocaine 36-100 Grams
  • Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

The eight other suspects have been identified as the following:

  • 45-year-old Juan Colon of Springfield
  • 23-year-old Matthew Swenor of Ludlow
  • 27-year-old Jose Figueroa of Springfield
  • 33-year-old Marvin Rodriguez of Springfield
  • 36-year-old Tahirih Rivera of Springfield
  • 34-year-old Edna Perez of Springfield
  • 21-year-old Jason Cruz of Springfield
  • 26-year-old Shamaira Texidor-Garcia of Port Chester, NY
  • Juan Colon (Credit: Springfield Police Department)
  • Matthew Swenor (Credit: Springfield Police Department)
  • Jose Figueroa (Credit: Springfield Police Department)
  • Marvin Rodriguez (Credit: Springfield Police Department)
  • Tahirih Rivera (Credit: Springfield Police Department)
  • Edna Perez (Credit: Springfield Police Department)
  • Jason Cruz (Credit: Springfield Police Department)
  • Shamaira Texidor-Garcia (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Colon currently has open charges for illegal firearms, heroin trafficking and cocaine trafficking from March 2021 in Springfield.

