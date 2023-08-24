SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nine suspects have been arrested by Springfield police after firearms, heroin, and cocaine were seized inside a home on Marble Street Wednesday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, detectives of the Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) have been investigating a home on Marble Street for illegal firearms and drug distribution for the past several months. Detectives executed a search warrant on the home Wednesday around 1:45 p.m. and detained 11 people inside while they began their search.

Inside the home, police seized approximately 165 bags of heroin, approximately 50 grams of powder and crack-cocaine, and two loaded firearms. Nine of the suspects were arrested and two others were released due to health concerns but will receive a criminal complaint.

One of the suspects, 25-year-old Nathaniel Emanuel of Springfield, was wanted for his alleged involvement in an incident on Marble Street on August 15. Officers were called to the area after a ShotSpotter activation where they arrested three suspects and seized four firearms.

Nathaniel Emanuel (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Emanuel is facing the following charges:

Arrest Warrant

– Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

– Improper Storage of a Firearm

– Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License – Improper Storage of a Firearm Default Warrant

– Possession of a Class Drug

– Possession of a Class Drug Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm (Two Counts)

Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Improper Storage of a Large-Capacity Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card (Two Counts)

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Trafficking in Cocaine 36-100 Grams

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

The eight other suspects have been identified as the following:

45-year-old Juan Colon of Springfield

of Springfield 23-year-old Matthew Swenor of Ludlow

of Ludlow 27-year-old Jose Figueroa of Springfield

of Springfield 33-year-old Marvin Rodriguez of Springfield

of Springfield 36-year-old Tahirih Rivera of Springfield

of Springfield 34-year-old Edna Perez of Springfield

of Springfield 21-year-old Jason Cruz of Springfield

of Springfield 26-year-old Shamaira Texidor-Garcia of Port Chester, NY

Juan Colon (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Matthew Swenor (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Jose Figueroa (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Marvin Rodriguez (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Tahirih Rivera (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Edna Perez (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Jason Cruz (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Shamaira Texidor-Garcia (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Each suspect has been charged with:

Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm (Two Counts)

Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Improper Storage of a Large-Capacity Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card (Two Counts)

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Trafficking in Cocaine 36-100 Grams

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Colon currently has open charges for illegal firearms, heroin trafficking and cocaine trafficking from March 2021 in Springfield.