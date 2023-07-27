HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was sentenced in federal court for making false statements in connection with straw purchases of firearms.

Straw purchases are when a person buys something on behalf of someone who otherwise would be unable to make the purchase. In the United States, a straw purchaser of a firearm at a federally licensed firearm dealership who lies about the identity of the ultimate possessor of the gun can be charged with making false statements on a federal Firearms Transaction Record.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 23-year-old Tyler A. Augusto of Holyoke purchased firearms from three different federally licensed firearms dealerships on behalf of his father, who was not licensed to possess firearms between October 2020 and February 2022.

22News first reported in February 2022, that several ATF and FBI agents were investigating a home at 5 Robert Drive in Holyoke, and the homeowner, Daniel Augusto, was taken in for questioning. He was arrested for allegedly illegally possessing multiple unregistered firearms, magazines and silencers, including more than 40 conversion devices and forced reset triggers that are classified as machineguns under federal law.

The indictment includes that Daniel Augusto falsely stated to federal agents that all of the firearms in his residence belonged to his son and his girlfriend and that he never asked his son or his girlfriend to purchase firearms.

In February 2022, Tyler Augusto falsely told law enforcement that he had not purchased any firearms for his father and that his father had not asked him to purchase any firearms.

In February 2023, Tyler Augusto pleaded guilty to one count of false statements to acquire firearms from a licensed dealer, one count of false statements with respect to information required to be kept in the records of a licensed firearms dealer, and one count of false statements.

He was sentenced in Springfield federal court on Wednesday to two years of probation, with the first four months of the sentence to be served in home confinement.

As part of his plea agreement,Tyler Augusto will forfeit the following firearms:

Sig Sauer Model P365 9mm caliber semi-automatic pistol Colt Model SP1 .223 caliber semi-automatic rifle Taurus Model CT9-G2 9mm caliber semi-automatic rifle Glock model 17 frame IMI Uzi model A 9mm semi-automatic rifle FN model FS2000 5.56x45mm caliber semi-automatic rifle FN model SCAR 16S 5.56x45mm caliber semi-automatic rifle Sig Sauer model SIG 556 SCM 5.56x45mm caliber semi-automatic rifle Glock model 21 .45 caliber ACP semi-automatic pistol