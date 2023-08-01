2022 FILE PHOTO: Pills seized by State Police CINRET that are made to look like Adderall, but contain methamphetamine. (Credit: State Police)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Nine people were arrested in connection with drug trafficking conspiracies and dealing in firearms, including machinegun conversion devices – commonly known as “switches.”

According to the Justice Department in Boston, nine members and associates of the Asian Boyz (ABZ) gang were arrested and charged on July 27th in U.S. District Court in Boston:

Anel Reyes, a/k/a “A-Tecc,” a/k/a “A.T.E.C.,” 24, of Lawrence, was charged with one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of p-Fluorofentanyl, a fentanyl analogue; and one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl;

Samnang Son, a/k/a “Smiley,” 33, of Lowell, was charged with one count of felon in possession of firearm and ammunition; one count of engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license; one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams of more of methamphetamine; one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; and one count of transfer and possession of a machinegun;

Billy Chan, a/k/a Juju,” 18, of Lowell, was charged with one count of engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license; one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; one count of distribution or and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; and one count of transfer and possession of a machinegun;

Bill Phim, a/k/a “Bonez,” 35, of Acton, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and two counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Erickson Dao, a/k/a “Silent,” 31, of Lowell, was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine

Brian Gingras, a/k/a “Cheech,” 37, of Lowell, was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Marcus Holder, a/k/a “Heartless” 28, of Newton, N.H, was charged with two counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Joseph Bagrowski, 35, of Chelmsford, was charged with two counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Sary Rath, a/k/a “BG,” a/k/a “Bad Guy,” a/k/a “Baby Gangsta,” 37, formerly of Lowell, was charged with one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

According to court documents, ABZ gang is one of the nation’s largest Asian street gangs, and allegedly the defendants were part of a large drug distribution network that worked together to manufacture, supply and distribute methamphetamine pills, approximately 12,100 counterfeit Adderall pills, over 900 grams cocaine, over 400 grams of fentanyl and approximately 500 grams of para-Fluorofentanyl.

Police searched the defendants’ homes after they were arrested and seized the following:

Multiple cell phones

Approximately $1,000

Approximately 1,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing suspected methamphetamine

300 Euros pills containing suspected MDMA/Ecstasy

Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol with an obliterated serial number loaded with 9mm ammunition

A “ghost gun” pistol frame, magazines, firearms parts

Ballistics vest

The suspects also allegedly sold at least 15 firearms, magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition over the course of the investigation.

“The trafficking of firearms and deadly narcotics by violent criminal organizations is so corrosive and destructive. It makes the hard-working residents of these communities feel unsafe when they go about their daily lives – heading to work or school or just out to play,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “The defendants charged yesterday promoted violence and pumped poison into the Lowell community for a profit. This office and our law enforcement partners will continue to relentlessly investigate, identify and disrupt criminal organizations and do all that we can to ensure our communities are safe from violence and the proliferation of drugs and firearms. The U.S. Attorney’s Office offers the weight of the federal government, and we will not hesitate to bring our resources to the table to ensure our residents’ safety.”

“Yesterday, we charged nine members and associates of one of the nation’s largest Asian street gangs, who are alleged to have trafficked illegal firearms and controlled an illegal drug distribution network once belonging to their rivals. Rivals we removed from the streets of Lowell two years ago,” said Christopher DiMenna, Acting Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division. “In peddling thousands of counterfeit prescription pills containing methamphetamine, and selling illegal firearms and machine gun conversion devices, we believe this dangerous criminal enterprise posed a direct threat to the people of Lowell. The positive impact made by removing these criminals from the streets of Lowell should immediately be felt.”

“ATF is proud to work shoulder to shoulder with our law enforcement partners to ensure everyone who is involved in illegal trafficking of firearms is held accountable, and this investigation highlights the power of this collaboration,” said James M. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Boston Field Division.

“I would like to thank our federal law enforcement partners including the FBI and ATF, the US Attorney’s Office and Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office for their continued collaboration on these complex, years long investigations which help keep our community safe. This operation targeted the Lowell based set of the nationally recognized ABZ street gang, which is a violent and prolific drug and firearms trafficking organization. The Lowell Police department is committed to working with all our law enforcement partners to disrupt these violent, drug and firearm trafficking organizations,” said Greg Hudon, Superintendent of the Lowell Police Department.