9 shootings reported over Fourth of July weekend in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police were busy this holiday weekend in Springfield responding to numerous gun-related calls.

Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, there were nine shootings leaving seven people wounded in Springfield. Three people were wounded in a shooting in Springfield’s North End early Monday morning at 3111 Main St. Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said it could be gang or drug related.

She stressed that many units were out patrolling this weekend but since police are limited, it’s tough to get units everywhere.

“We’re not seeing the applicant coming in so I would love to put out a lot more units. I wish we had more to go out on the Fourth of July. It is what it is. We depend on our partners and they have been coming through,” said Commissioner Clapprood.

Thankfully, there were no critical injuries involved in those shootings over the weekend. Police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.